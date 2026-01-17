Delhi records highest road accident deaths in 7 yrs

New Delhi: More than 1,600 people lost their lives in road accidents in Delhi last year, marking the highest number of deaths recorded in the national capital in the past seven years, official data showed, underlining a worrying rise in road fatalities.

According to a comparative analysis of road crash data compiled till December 31, Delhi recorded 1,617 deaths in 1,578 fatal accidents in 2025. This was the highest fatality figure since 2019 and represented a clear increase from 2024, when 1,551 people were killed in 1,504 fatal accidents. In percentage terms, fatal accidents rose by 4.92 per cent, while deaths increased by 4.26 per cent over the previous year. The data showed that the overall number of road accidents rose marginally by 0.57 per cent, from 5,657 in 2024 to 5,689 in 2025. However, the severity of crashes increased, with fatalities and serious injuries rising faster than minor accidents. The number of persons injured in road accidents increased by 1.7 per cent from 5,224 in 2024 to 5,314 in 2025. In contrast, non-injury accidents fell sharply by 27.4 per cent, dropping from 84 cases in 2024 to 61 in 2025. Accidents involving simple injuries also dipped marginally by 0.5 per cent, from 4,069 cases to 4,050 cases.