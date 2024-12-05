Live
Just In
Police Arrest Harish Rao During Visit to BRS MLA Kaushik Reddy
Siddipet MLA Harish Rao was detained by police when he tried to meet Padi Kaushik Reddy in Kondapur.
Former Minister and senior BRS MLA T Harish Rao was arrested by the police at the residence of BRS MLA Padi Kaushik Reddy in Kondapur on Tuesday. He was later moved to the Gachibowli police station.
On Thursday morning, Harish Rao visited Kaushik Reddy, who was facing charges filed by the police at Banjara Hills police station on Wednesday for allegedly obstructing their duties. However, the large number of police personnel deployed to arrest Kaushik Reddy prevented Harish Rao from meeting him.
The police escorted Harish Rao out, which led to a heated argument between him and the police officers. Moments later, Harish Rao was arrested. BRS supporters who accompanied him attempted to block the police vehicle, but their efforts were unsuccessful. They raised slogans against the State government, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, and the police, accusing them of engaging in vendetta politics.
Earlier, Kaushik Reddy had gone to Banjara Hills police station to file a complaint against the Chief Minister, alleging that his phone was being tapped. However, a confrontation occurred between Kaushik Reddy and the Station House Officer when the officer attempted to leave without accepting the complaint. Based on the officer’s complaint, the police registered a case against Kaushik Reddy for obstructing an officer's duty.