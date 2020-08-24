Police crack online fraud in Kothagudem district 

Kothagudem: The cyber police team has cracked an online fraud and recovered the money lost by the victim.

A youngster, Sattu Sandeep of Chintiryala crossroad in Aswapuram mandal in the district who wanted to buy a smart phone on OLX app credited some amount into the account of a seller on July 1.

But the seller who promised to send the mobile phone to Sandeep in two days switched off his mobile phone after getting money. The cheated youth approached the police cyber team.

The fraudster's bank account number was traced out and the victims' money was recovered, IT Cell CI Abbaiah told the mediea here on Monday.

Superintendent of Police Sunil Dutt appreciated the efforts made by the CI and constable Gopi in cracking the online fraud. He appealed to the public not to become victims of online fraud and not to share their bank account details with strangers.