Police Durbar Conducted for AR Police by District SP

Nagar Kurnool: Nagar Kurnool District SP Gaikwad Vaibhav Raghunath conducted a Police Durbar at the AR Headquarters Parade Ground for Armed Reserve (AR) police officers. During the event, SP Gaikwad listened to the concerns and requests of the Nagar Kurnool AR police personnel and assured them that all their issues would be addressed promptly, without any delays.

He encouraged the officers to approach him personally with any problems they might have. SP Gaikwad emphasized that the welfare of the police personnel is a top priority and assured his full support in addressing their needs. Additional SP TA Bharat highlighted that SP Gaikwad has been providing exceptional support to the AR police force in all aspects. The event was attended by Nagar Kurnool Additional SP CH Rameshwar, AR Additional SP TA Bharat, Nagar Kurnool DSP Srinivas, DPO Accountant Officer Krishnayya, RI Jagan, RSI Ghouse Pasha, Kalyan, and approximately 150 AR police personnel.