Political Clash Over Police Transfers: Warangal MLAs in Conflict

A war between the ruling party MLAs turned for the demand for the transfers of the police personnel's. The two MLAs are Revuri Prakash Reddy of Parkal Assembly Constituency and Minister Konda Surekha of Warangal East Assembly Constituency.













A flexi photo positions war between the two groups led to the arrest of Minister Konda Surekha loyalists in Dharmaram village in Geesugonda Mandal in Warangal district. Knowing the incident, Konda Surekha rushed to the Geesugonda Police station and demanded the transfer of the inspector and sub-inspector (SI) on Sunday
















