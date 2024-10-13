Live
- Devotees visiting Puri Jagannath Temple will soon get free 'Mahaprasad'
- Mrs. India 2024 Hemalatha Reddy Graces Dandiya Events at Bathukamma Festival in Hyderabad
- Baba Siddique murder: One gets police custody till Oct 21, another sent for medical test; 2 absconding
- Head Constable Commits Suicide by Shooting Himself at Mahabubabad Collectorate
- Car Catches Fire in Shamshabad, Passengers Escape Unharmed
- Weather Dept issues red alert for Chennai
- Indian Navy’s training squadrons reach Bahrain & UAE
- Ee Jagame Vidhiga' Lyrical Song Released from 'Rahasyam Idam Jagath
- In a surprise visit, PM Modi visits PM GatiShakti Anubhuti Kendra at Bharat Mandapam
- Dengue in Manipur: 4 killed, 1360 positive cases reported so far this year
Political Clash Over Police Transfers: Warangal MLAs in Conflict
A war between the ruling party MLAs turned for the demand for the transfers of the police personnel's. The two MLAs are Revuri Prakash Reddy of Parkal Assembly Constituency and Minister Konda Surekha of Warangal East Assembly Constituency.
A flexi photo positions war between the two groups led to the arrest of Minister Konda Surekha loyalists in Dharmaram village in Geesugonda Mandal in Warangal district. Knowing the incident, Konda Surekha rushed to the Geesugonda Police station and demanded the transfer of the inspector and sub-inspector (SI) on Sunday
