Political heat on rise as TRS, BJP tear into each other

Mahbubnagar: The political temperature has been on rise in the district on the alleged conspiracy to kill Excise Minister V Srinival Goud.

While the TRS party is moving forward with its development plank, at the same time, it is not giving any scope to the opposition or critics from its own party and containing each and every move of these people seriously to counter them.

While the BJP leaders are rake up the issues every often, the TRS party leaders in the district are irked and using their all powers at disposal to annul the opposition uprising in the district.

If we look at the recent incidents like series of kidnaps, arrests and the recent revelation of murder plan hatched against the Excise Minister in Mahbubnagar district, it all clearly tells volumes about the political heat and the war of words between the TRS and BJP parties.

In fact, the political conflict between the two parties reminds us the situation during the 2018 Assembly elections in the district.

So, the same kind of political drama has begun and reached to the extent that recently some TRS activists even resorted to hurling stones and sticks on the houses of senior BJP leaders D K Aruna and former MP Jitender Reddy and even held rallies and dharnas and burned effigies of both the leaders. In reaction to this, the BJP leaders held press meets in Mahbubnagar and Hyderabad and strongly registered their protest and said that the BJP leaders and its activists would not cow down to the kidnappings, illegal arrests and filing false and fabricated cases against the BJP party followers and their leaders. Recently in Mahbubnagar, DK Aruna challenged the TRS leaders to initiate CBI probe against them and all those involved in the alleged plan to murder Excise Minister Srinivas Goud and even dismissed the allegations made against them that they with the help of some former TRS sulking leaders have hatched a plan to eliminate Srinivas Goud.

With the latest issue of murder plan hatched against Srinivas Goud, both the BJP and TRS parties are planning to take this issue to the people and doing all that they can to draw the public attention. They are regularly organising some or the other agitation programme and conducting press meets.

While the TRS party is planning to expose the BJP by linking the murder plan issue of Srinivas Goud to the top BJP leaders like DK Aruna and former MP Jitender Reddy in the district, on the other hand, the BJP is trying to portray the murder plan as false and fabricated and countering the TRS that the TRS leaders are using the police power to arrest and kidnap the innocent persons and harassing them for questioning the wrong doings of the TRS leaders in the district.

According to political analysts, one can say both the BJP and TRS parties are trying to keep themselves active before hand in the district and it can be said that the leaders are warming up for the upcoming Assembly elections in 2024 from now itself.