Political parties busy swaying people on Sankranti before next polls

Mahabubnagar: The leaders of various Political parties across Palamuru region are turning no stone unturned to attract the attention of the people during this Sankranti festival season and trying to strengthen their base in the Palamuru region.

While a few leaders have taken the advantage of festivities of Christmas, New Year celebrations earlier, now as the Sankranti festival around the corner, leaders of Congress, BJP and BRS parties are hosting various events like Musical Nights, Rangoli competition programmes for Women folks and sports tournaments and games for the youth.

For instance, the TPCC secretary and Jadcherla Congress in Charge Janam Anirudh Reddy had earlier organized Musical night programme in Jadcherla on December 31, 2022 and gathered more than 30,000 people for the musical extravaganza.

Following this, the congress leader continued with another Ayappa Swamy Padi Pooja programme, and took the blessings of the God and got the attention of Ayyapa Swamyies in the region.

In addition to this, to attract the Women folks, Anirudh Reddy is all set to launch another programme selfi with Rangoli programme, where in all the women folks from across the district are invited to design innovative Rangoli designs and the best Rangolies will get a Gold Coin.

While this how the congress parties leaders are planning to gain the attention, the BJP party leaders are gauging their political strength to face the ruling BRS party. Though the BJP party is strong in the urban areas, it is planning to strengthen its base in the rural areas in the Palamuru region. In addition usual public attention related programmes, the BJP party is focusing on strengthening its roots at booth level and is conducting training to its cadre. Not just this, the party is readily joining all those whoever is willing to come into its fold at the village, mandal and district level and trying to build its cadre strength in the rural areas in the region. Recently D.K Aruna National Vice President of BJP party and A Jitender Reddy, senior National Executive member of BJP from Mahabubnagar actively took part in the booth level training programme of the BJP party. It is learnt that out of around 3600 election polling booths, the BJP party has identified around 500-600 polling booths favoring the party and further to strengthen its base in other polling booths, the BJP is luring more and more local leaders in various constituencies of its strong hold and conducting training for them.

On the other hand, the BRS party has accelerated implementation of development and welfare schemes. For instance, Ministers Srinivas Goud from Mahabubnagar and Singireddy Niranjan Reddy and other BRS MLAs in the constituencies, have started expediting the ongoing development works. Overall, the activities of all the parties are focusing towards grabbing the attention of the public and ensuring that they are always in the limelight until the elections.