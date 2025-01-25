Politics heat up over DCC president post

In the broader Adilabad region, the DCC presidents predominantly belong to the Velama community. This has fueled speculation that Kumaram Bheem district, which is predominantly tribal, may see a change in leadership

Asifabad: The Congress politics in Kumaram Bheem district is revolving around the coveted District Congress Committee (DCC) president’s post. With the recent appointment of the new Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) president, the party has begun the process of selecting DCC presidents across all districts. This has sparked intense competition among leaders in Kumaram Bheem district to secure the influential position.

Currently, Vishwa Prasad Rao holds the DCC president post, but reports suggest that a few leaders are working to replace him. In the broader Adilabad region—comprising the districts of Nirmal, Mancherial, Asifabad, and Kumaram Bheem—the DCC presidents predominantly belong to the Velama community. This has fueled speculation that Kumaram Bheem district, which is predominantly tribal, may see a change in leadership.

Among the prominent leaders vying for the post are MLC Dande Vittal and Constituency In-Charge Ajmira Shyam Naik. Naik, who belongs to a tribal community, has reportedly demanded the position, citing the district’s tribal population. He is also backed by Sirpur Constituency In-Charge Ravi Srinivas.

On the other hand, MLC Vittal, a leader from the Backward Classes (BC) community, is said to be close to Chief Minister Revanth Reddy. He initially sought the post with support from former MLA Atram Sakku of Asifabad. However, his candidacy faced stiff opposition from senior BC leaders who have long been loyal to the party. They argue that newcomers, such as Vittal, should not be given key positions over those who supported the party during the BRS’s decade-long dominance.

Due to resistance from party veterans, the administration is reportedly reconsidering giving the post to Vittal. In a surprising turn of events, Vittal is said to have withdrawn his claim and extended his support to Vishwa Prasad Rao, the current DCC president.

Meanwhile, Naik remains determined to secure the position. According to sources, he has stationed himself in Hyderabad, lobbying for the role. His followers believe that if he becomes DCC president, he can challenge the influence of KVP Rao, another key leader in the district.

Amid the ongoing political maneuvering, senior Congress leaders in the district are reportedly advocating for Prasad Rao to retain the post. They cite his experience and long-standing service to the party.