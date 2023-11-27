Poll Battle enters finals

Hyderabad: With 72 hours to go for the fate of the candidates get sealed in the ballot boxes the major parties Congress, BJP and BRS are pulling out all their aces up their sleeve.

While the BJP has roped in the support of Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan to woo the voters who originally belong to Andhra Pradesh, the Congress party has sought the help of the rank and file of TDP to see that the votes of people of Seemandhra get transferred to Congress. The BRS seems to be getting support from its friendly neighbouring government led by Y S Jaganmohan Reddy.

While Pawan Kalyan addressed several meetings and road shows in the last few days, on Sunday he addressed a rally along with BJP national president J P Nadda at Kukatpally and appealed to vote for the Jana Sena candidate supported by BJP.

Top sources said that a core team of YSR Congress party had been contacting all those who had supported them in the past in each assembly segment and asked them to see that they support the BRS candidates. They had also got in touch with BRS candidates who were earlier with YSRCP and were being given suggestions on how to address the local level political issues. The YSRCP it is learnt is focussing in GHMC limits, old Nalgonda, Khammam and Mahabubnagar districts. The YSRCP had put up candidates from these constituencies in 2014.

The local YSR Congress supporters will contact Seemandhra voters and seek their support for BRS in the next two days. As the elections are scheduled to be held on November 30, leaders said that the YSR Congress party intensified contact programme with Seemandhra voters in at least 30 assembly segments in Telangana.