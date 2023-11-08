Live
- Men's ODI World Cup: Shami slams former Pakistan player over "DRS manipulation" claims
- Nitish Kumar has brought shame to the country: Modi
- I will win with a majority of 50,000 in Secunderabad, Congress candidate Adam
- K’taka CM announces Rs 15 lakh compensation for family of elephant attack victim
- Delhi HC refuses to entertain petition challenging Chhath Puja ban
- OpenAI to launch a ChatGPT Store - a Play Store for AI Chatbots
- Spinny’s losses swell to Rs 820 cr in FY23, revenue surges 30X
- BRS has candidates with money, Cong has candidates with votes: Revanth
- Harjinder Singh Dhami re-elected SGPC president for third time
- OP Jindal Global University collaborates with 15 leading universities of the world in 10 countries
Just In
Ponguleti fears IT raids in him and Cong leaders
Says that BJP and BRS parties are trying to launch IT attacks against him
Hyderabad: Paleru Congress Party candidate Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy said that he predicted there is a possibility of IT attacks on him and his family. Speaking at a media conference held in Khammam on Wednesday, he expressed doubt that IT searches may take place at the homes of Congress leaders. He said that BJP and BRS parties are trying to launch IT attacks against him.
He said that the leaders of the Congress party must face such difficulties till the elections.
Kaleswaram project leaks are haunting because of KCR's corruption. He said that even though central organizations have given reports about the failures of Kaleshwaram project and Medigadda barrage, no action has been taken. If the Central government is sincere, immediate action should be taken against those responsible. Some policemen and officials are accused of acting as BRS stooges. He expressed confidence that Congress will come to power after the elections.