Ponguleti fears IT raids in him and Cong leaders

Hyderabad: Paleru Congress Party candidate Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy said that he predicted there is a possibility of IT attacks on him and his family. Speaking at a media conference held in Khammam on Wednesday, he expressed doubt that IT searches may take place at the homes of Congress leaders. He said that BJP and BRS parties are trying to launch IT attacks against him.

He said that the leaders of the Congress party must face such difficulties till the elections.

Kaleswaram project leaks are haunting because of KCR's corruption. He said that even though central organizations have given reports about the failures of Kaleshwaram project and Medigadda barrage, no action has been taken. If the Central government is sincere, immediate action should be taken against those responsible. Some policemen and officials are accused of acting as BRS stooges. He expressed confidence that Congress will come to power after the elections.