Ponguleti followers slam MLC's remark

Khammam: The Khammam district saw heated exchanges between the followers of former MP Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy and the BRS leaders on Friday. The TRS district president and MLC Tata Madhusudhan made strong remarks against Reddy.

Ponguleti followers DCC director Tulluri Brahmaiah, Baby Swarnakumari, Vijaya Bhai and Wyra municipal chairman N Jaipal spoke to media persons, taking exception to Madhusudhan's outburst, at the former MP's camp office in Khammam.

They accepted Tata Madhu's challenge and asked him to fix a date and a venue for discussing the BRS charges against Ponguleti that he amassed Rs 3,000 crore property while in the TRS.

They challenged the BRS district chief to show evidence for his charges, saying if they are proved, their leader would give up such assets.

They said the people knew about the history of MLC and how he developed with the support of the government.

They questioned why the people and the farmers were coming out on roads and holding protests if the government was providing round-the-clock power supply and there were no issues with the Dharani web portal.

The followers of Ponguleti said the BRS would not win a single seat in the district. The BRS leaders were having sleepless nights following the success of 'Athmeeya Sammelanam' meets being held by Ponguleti constituency-wise in the district. G Madhu, D Nagesh, Jagan, Tirumala Rao, J Adinarayana and Rayala Pullaiah and others took part in the media briefing.