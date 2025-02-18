Ponguleti lauds Sant Sevalal’s legacy

Khammam: Revenue, Housing and Information Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy took part in the 286th birth anniversary celebrations of Sant Sevalal at Kusumanchi on Monday. The event saw a grand felicitation by Lambadi leaders.

Speaking on the occasion, Ponguleti declared, “Lambadi means Congress, and Congress means Lambadi.” He credited the Lambadi community for playing a crucial role in securing his massive victory in the last elections. He also highlighted that the Congress party was responsible for including Lambadis in the Scheduled Tribes (ST) category.

Calling Sant Sevalal the idol of the Banjaras, Ponguleti described him as a visionary who worked to instilpride in Hindu traditions among the Banjara people. He reminded the gathering that the Telangana government officially declared February 15 a holiday in 2024 to honour Sevalal’s birth anniversary.

He hailed Sevalal Maharaj as a role model beyond the Banjara community, underscoring his teachings against violence, alcohol, and smoking. He spoke about how Sevalal, in an era of British colonial influence, fought to protect Banjara dignity and tribal rights. He added that Sevalal’s principles of non-violence and social justice continue to inspire tribal movements even today.

Ponguleti reiterated that the government is committed to honouring tribal traditions, officially celebrating Sevalal Jayanti as a mark of respect for the community.