Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy demands Karnataka CM's scalp over graft charges

Hyderabad: BJP Tamil Nadu and Karnataka Co-incharge Dr.Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy demanded that Karnataka Chief Minister Siddha Ramaiah resign on moral grounds. He stated on Wednesday that the state, under Congress, is witnessing a series of corruption scandals linked to Siddha Ramaiah's government. He highlighted the Karnataka State High Court's verdict, which cleared the Governor's sanction for prosecuting the chief minister in the Mysore Urban Development Authority (MUDA) case, and asserted that this warrants Siddha Ramaiah's immediate resignation.

Dr. Reddy referred to the MUDA scam, where favoritism was found in the allocation of approximately 14 plots to the chief minister's family, amounting to a Rs 5,000 crore scam. He also noted that Rs 187 crore allocated for the Maharshi Valmiki Corporation, meant for Scheduled Tribes, had been diverted, with Rs 90 crore allegedly shifted to Hyderabad before the Lok Sabha elections. Additionally, Central funds intended for Scheduled Castes' welfare were misappropriated.

Dr. Reddy explained that individuals and NGOs had approached the State Governor seeking permission for prosecution against the chief minister, which was granted after due process. Siddha Ramaiah subsequently challenged the Governor's orders in the Karnataka State High Court, which upheld the orders, allowing for his prosecution. "While he has the right to appeal the HC's verdict, the public, NGOs, NDA, and other opposition parties have taken to the streets demanding his resignation on moral grounds."

The BJP, led by Karnataka State president B.S. Yediyurappa, has initiated a "Chalo Mysore" campaign to press for the chief minister's resignation. Dr. Reddy asserted that Siddha Ramaiah should resign in respect of the people's wishes and the Constitution. He criticized Congress for coming to power in Karnataka under the guise of guarantees but failing to deliver, claiming that a similar model has emerged in Telangana with six guarantees. He further alleged that in Telangana, there are complaints about a Rs 1,100 crore scam in civil supplies, where the tender process was manipulated to benefit certain individuals. Union Ministers Bandi Sanjay Kumar and BJP Legislative Party leader Maheshwar Reddy have raised these issues, and the Telangana BJP is highlighting them under the leadership of State President and Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy.

Dr. Reddy also questioned Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy's silence on allegations of irregularities in the Amrit Scheme and demanded a response. He criticized Congress for not adequately covering all eligible farmers under its farm loan waiver scheme and for lacking clarity on Rythu Bharosa. "Despite having three ministers from the Khammam district, even breached river bunds are not being properly repaired. Farmers are burdened with agricultural debt and receive no support under Rythu Bharosa. Additionally, the state government has failed to deliver on its promise of a Rs 4,000 per month unemployment allowance," he concluded.