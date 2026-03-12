Ponnam Prabhakar inspects Karimnagar dumping yard, assures relocation

Telangana Transport and BC Welfare Minister Ponnam Prabhakar inspected the municipal dumping yard in Karimnagar on Wednesday and stated that the State government was committed to relocating the facility in view of the difficulties faced by residents living in the surrounding areas.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said the dumping yard had been causing inconvenience and health issues to nearby residents for several years. He noted that the matter had earlier been brought to the attention of Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy by local leaders. Prabhakar recalled that during a public meeting held in Choppadandi, the Chief Minister had assured the public that the dumping yard would be shifted from its present location.

The Minister said the government was prepared to permanently relocate the dumping yard and had been examining suitable alternatives. He personally visited the site to understand the problems being faced by residents living close to the facility. According to him, people in the nearby localities had been suffering from respiratory ailments and other health concerns due to the continuous dumping of waste at the site.

Prabhakar stated that waste collection and disposal had become a significant challenge for several cities. He pointed out that during an earlier visit to Karimnagar by Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, a request had also been raised to shift the dumping yard as it was posing health hazards to local residents. The Minister said the government was considering establishing a new dumping facility between Karimnagar and Warangal so that waste management could be carried out effectively without creating inconvenience for residents of either city. He added that the existing dumping yard had been in use for nearly four decades and therefore relocating it required careful planning.

However, Prabhakar expressed confidence that the process of shifting the dumping yard would be completed within a year.

Karimnagar MLA Medipally Satyam, SUDA Chairman Komatireddy Narender Reddy, Municipal Commissioner Praful Desai, former MLA Arepalli Mohan, corporator Anjan Kumar and several other corporators and leaders were present during the inspection.