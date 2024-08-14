Poor amenities at govt hostels worryw students & parents

Wanaparthy: Students at BC Welfare and Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya (KGBV) hostels across various mandals, including Pebbair, Veepanagandla, Kothakota, and Pangal are suffering due to inadequate facilities. The lack of basic amenities, particularly the absence of electricity at night, is causing significant inconvenience.

There are increasing concerns about the neglect by the school officers responsible for the hostels. Parents and local communities are urging district authorities to intervene before any serious incidents occur involving the students. The situation in these hostels is particularly dire, with bathrooms lacking doors, forcing students to endure considerable hardship.

Students are often left in the dark during power outages, with little or no support from the staff. Even when the in-charge teacher at KGBV is aware of the power issues, no immediate action is taken to resolve the problem.

Instead, students are left with excuses about the power outage affecting the entire village. This negligent attitude of the in-charge teacher has been reported to the school officer, but no corrective measures have been taken so far.

Parents and villagers are increasingly frustrated with the school officer’s failure to take strict action against the negligent staff. The lack of electricity at night is a cause for fear among the students, who are forced to stay in the dark, vulnerable to mosquito bites and other dangers. The increased prevalence of mosquitoes has already led to concerns about the potential spread of diseases, such as malaria, typhoid, and dengue.

Parents are urging district authorities to conduct regular checks, particularly at night, to ensure the hostels are properly maintained and safe for students. They are demanding immediate and strict action be taken against the negligent school officers and teachers before any unfortunate incidents occur. The well-being of the students must be prioritised, and necessary measures should be implemented without delay to ensure their safety and comfort.