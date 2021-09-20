  • Menu
Positive impact on society

The Hans India has created a positive impact on society. It helps people become aware of current affairs and stay curious about them. It is also the finest link between the government and the people.

Furthermore, the Young Hans pages were very informative for students covering a wide range of subjects from general knowledge to current affairs.

The newspaper has been giving good updates on technological advancements, government policies, research studies and more.

During Covid pandemic, the articles on how people could overcome Corona created a sense of confidence among us.

Jaivanth Paritala, Bhadrachalam

