Pothuganti Bharath Prasad filed nomination as Nagar Kurnool Lok Sabha candidate

Nagarkurnool: First nomination filed under Nagar Kurnool parliamentary constituency. Nagar Kurnool Parliament BJP candidate Pothuganti Bharath Prasad...

Nagarkurnool: First nomination filed under Nagar Kurnool parliamentary constituency.

Nagar Kurnool Parliament BJP candidate Pothuganti Bharath Prasad submitted the first set of nomination papers to the Election Returning Officer, Collector Uday Kumar.

Along with him, MP Ramulu BJP MLA Venkata Ramana Reddy DCCB Director Jakka Raghunandan Reddy Nagar Kurnool District BJP President Eleni Sudhakar Rao participated in the nomination process.

