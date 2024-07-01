Power bills payment through Google pay, PhonePe , Paytm stopped in Telangana

Hyderabad : Electricity consumers will not be able to pay their bills through apps such as PhonePe, Google Pay, Paytm, Amazon Pay and others from Monday in Telangana state. The Banks have stopped accepting electricity bills of the Telangana State Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (TGSPDCL) through such apps. Payment via credit cards of some banks will also be affected.

People can pay their power bills through the TGSPDCL website and the corporation’s mobile app, the power utility has announced through TGSPDCL official ‘X’ handle. The consumers can also pay their bills through collection centres at the offices.



The TGSPDCL officials said that over 85 percent of the energy bill payments in the SPDCL jurisdiction were being made through the third party application providers (TPAPs).

As per directions of the Reserve Bank of India, the inability to use the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) based apps for bill payment will continue till the apps register and become active on the National Payments Corporation of India’s Bharat Bill Payment System (BBPS). The Coporation already asked the UPI app management to resolve the issue at the earliest so that consumers do not face problems in making payments.

The RBI has made it mandatory to route all credit card bill payments by third party apps through National Payments Corporation of India’s Bharat Bill Payment System (BBPS) from July 1.

The TGSPDCL website and Mobile App are user friendly and it has over a crore users. People would face problems using them, the officials said that.

People who have the credit cards issued by SBI, Bank of Baroda, Kotak Mahindra Bank, IndusInd Bank, Federal Bank, Canara Bank, RBL Bank and AU Small Finance Bank, need not to worry. These banks live on the BBPS platform and the customers can make payments through third party apps.