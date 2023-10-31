Prabhakar Reddy will be under observation in critical care unit for the next 48 hours- Yashoda Doctors

Hyderabad: The BRS MP K Prabhakar Reddy, who was admitted with stab injuries and under treatment at Yashoda Hospital was moved to surgical critical care unit and was being monitored by multidisciplinary team comprising of surgical gastroenterologists, intensivist and others. The BRS leader would be kept in the critical care unit for the next 48 hours.

According to a medical bulletin issued by the Hospital, Prabhakar Reddy was on broad-spectrum antibiotics, IV fluids, pain medications and other supportive measures. The doctors said that the Reddy was conscious, verbalising and recuperating from the major surgery. However, the doctors said that Prabhakar Reddy still needs to be in critical care unit for next 24-48 hours after which he will be shifted to room.

Prabhakar Reddy would also be on Nil–by-mouth as per surgical team's advice except for sips of water till tomorrow when reassessment would be done and gradual introduction of liquid to oral diet will be made. He is hemodynamically stable with normal labs and no fever as on date, without any significant pain, other than at surgical site.