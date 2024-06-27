Praja Palana applications stuck in official lethargy

Jagtial : After the formation of the Congress government, applications for Praja Palana were accepted to fulfill the election promises. Government gave a week-long deadline, but for the ones who did not register and to edit/rectify, it was said that the applications be accepted once in every four months as a cycle. But, as the applications were not accepted, hundreds of people wait in queue every day.

In Jagtial district, Praja Palana applications were received from December 28 last year to January 6 this year. Gruha Jyoti Scheme to be given only to those who have a white ration card. Only 1,91,598 people applied in Praja Palana out of which 1,71,183 people have benefited from Gruha Jyoti in the month of June. Consumers are facing difficulties due to non-availability of Gruha Jyoti scheme even their consumption is within 200 units. Due to lack of edit option on the computer, beneficiaries of the scheme suffer.

As part of the free electricity programme implemented by the state government, even though the applications were given in the Praja Palana, mistakes in the registration lead to the loss of the eligible consumers. Even though Vidyut Prajavaniwas taken up, officials are not bothered about more complaints from Gruha Jyoti scheme. Officials stated that, the problem can be solved only if the edit option be given to MPDO offices along with municipal offices

Gruha Jyoti also aimed at benefitting rental residents, many of them registered and were also benefitted from the scheme. The problem raised when people shifted their residence from one place to another. When the residence was shifted, owners of the previous household were eligible to receive the benefit while there was no edit option for the residents to add another address.

Residents of Jagtial express their concern to The Hans India. Bingi Laxman said “even though I applied for Gruha Jyoti during the Praja Palana conducted in January, due to the mistakes of the officials, I am not receiving the benefit and my arrears are increasing heavily. If bill is asked to be paid suddenly, I am unable to bear the burden. The government should respond and benefit the eligible ones”.

MD Yusuf said “as our house iseligible for zero current bill, I am going around the offices for three months taking PrajaPalana applications, yet there are no benefits of the scheme. Officials claim that it is not reflecting due to lack of edit option. The state government should give edit option and do justice to the common man”.