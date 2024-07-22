Praja Palana Centre Established in the IDOC. Aditional Collector.

Gadwal : District Additional Collector Narsinga Rao announced the establishment of a public governance service center at the collector's office, urging the public to utilize its services. This center, located in the Integrated District Office Complex (Collectorate G-42), aims to facilitate the submission of applications for various administrative needs. Public administration service centers are also available in MP DO offices in municipal towns and all mandal centers.





These centers will assist in providing eligible families with schemes such as cooking gas cylinder subsidies and free electricity up to 200 units, as part of the six guarantees implemented by the government. Applicants who face difficulties obtaining these benefits are encouraged to visit the Praja Palan Seva Centres to resolve any issues. The service center at the Collectorate will operate on government working days from 10:30 am to 5:00 pm.





ZP CEO Kanthamma, EDM Shiva, and others participated in the program. Applicants seeking data corrections are advised to bring their Ration Card, Aadhaar Card, Electricity Service Connection Number, Gas Connection Number, LPG Customer ID, and Mobile Number.

