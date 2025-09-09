Prasad Works At Bhadrdri Temple Town: Contractor’s negligence slows pace

Bhadrachalam (Kothagudem): Development works under the Pilgrimage Rejuvenation and Spiritual Augmentation Drive (PRASAD) at the historic temple town of Bhadrachalam and nearby Parnasala are moving at a sluggish pace, despite being formally launched by President Droupadi Murmu on December 28, 2022.

The Union Ministry of Tourism sanctioned Rs 41.38 crore for the project based on proposals from the Telangana Tourism Department. Though tenders were approved in June 2023, and the Telangana State Tourism Development Corporation Limited (TSTDC) was appointed as the implementing agency, progress on the ground remains unsatisfactory.

Among the key components of the project a shed at Nithyakalyana Mandapam was allocated Rs 1.09 crore. Mechanisation of the prasadam production, processing, and storage area received Rs 69.60 lakh. A total of Rs 6.94 crore was earmarked for a pilgrim amenities centre and digital projection room. In addition, Rs 99.20 lakh was sanctioned for an IP-based CCTV surveillance system and Rs 79.75 lakh was set aside for solar power generation systems.

However, officials confirm that less than half of the planned works have been completed. The installation of two lifts (with a 16-person capacity) for senior citizens and differently-abled devotees, estimated at Rs 47.46 lakh, has not yet commenced.

The delay is reportedly due to the contractor’s negligence and inadequate monitoring by officials. Authorities have issued six notices to the contractor, and one contractor involved in Parnasala works had to be replaced after ceasing operations.

In a related development, the State government acquired land from 43 residents for expansion activities beyond the PRASAD scheme. However, a dormitory planned under the scheme at the bridge centre had to be dropped after land previously belonging to the Roads and Buildings Department was allotted to locals as part of rehabilitation efforts.

Speaking to The Hans India, local devotee and social activist Aluvala Raju criticized the State government for failing to utilize the central funds effectively. He urged authorities to expedite the pending works for the benefit of the visiting devotees.