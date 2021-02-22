Pre-jatara rush at Medaram

Mulugu: With just two days left for the start of mini Sammakka-Saralamma jatara, devotees in large numbers turned to Medaram to offer prayers. It may be mentioned here that mini Jatara is scheduled to be held from February 24 to 27.

Sunday being the holiday, devotees from across the State and neighbouring Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh descended on Medaram. They took holy bath in Jampannavagu (stream) before heading to the altars of Sammakka and Saralamma with their offerings. Later, the devotees also offered prayers at the altars of Pagididdaraju and Govindaraju.

According to the temple authorities, devotees more than 20 lakh people were expected to visit the tribal deities.