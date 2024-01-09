Preeti suicide case: Ragging committee confirms levels against accused Saif are true

Hyderabad: The anti-ragging committee has concluded that the allegations leveled against Saif, the accused in the suicide case of Dharawat Preeti, a PG student of Warangal Kakatiya Medical College (KMC), which has become sensational across the state, are true. The suspension imposed on Saif is due to end on March 3 and the ban has been extended by another 97 days.

Saif was arrested after Preeti's death on February 26,2023. In this order, the ragging committee decided to ban him for one year. Saif approached the High Court and the suspension was temporarily lifted. On November 9,2023, Saif appeared before the Ragging Committee which was convened as per the orders of the High Court and gave an explanation.

The committee told the court that the allegations leveled against Saif were true. As the court stated that the suspension imposed by the committee can be continued, the committee decided to extend the ban on Saif for another 97 days.