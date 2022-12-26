President Draupadi Murmu begins Southern Sojourn today

Hyderabad: All arrangements for the five-day Southern Sojourn of President Draupadi Murmu to Telangana from Monday have been made. Rashtrapati Nilayam at Bollaram in the Secunderabad cantonment area has been spruced up to host her visit. Murmu is coming for the first time to Hyderabad after becoming the President.

For the first time after a long gap, Governor Tamilisai Sounderarajan and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao would be jointly participating in an official function to receive the President at Hakimpet airport. It remains to be seen if the Chief Minister would also attend the dinner to be hosted by the Governor at Raj Bhavan or not.

On Monday, the President will first visit Srisailam temple in Andhra Pradesh and inaugurate projects related to the development of the temple under PRASHAD scheme of Union Ministry of Tourism. She will be received by AP Governor and Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy. She will also visit Sri Shivaji Spoorthy Kendram at Srisailam before reaching Hyderabad. On Tuesday, Murmu will address the students and faculty members of the Keshav Memorial Educational Society in Hyderabad and will visit the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy to address the Officer Trainees of Indian Police Service (74th RR Batch). She will then inaugurate the Wide Plate Mill of Mishra Dhatu Nigam Limited (MIDHANI) at Hyderabad.

On Wednesday, the President will visit Sri Seetharama Chandra Swamyvari Devasthanam, Bhadrachalam and lay the foundation stone for the development of tourism infrastructure at Bhadrachalam temple under PRASHAD scheme.

She will inaugurate Sammakka Saralamma Janjati Pujari Sammelan, organised by the Vanvasi Kalyan Parishad –Telangana as well as virtually inaugurate Eklavya Model Residential Schools of the Ministry of Tribal Affairs at Komaram Bheem Asifabad and Mahabubabad districts of Telangana.

On the same day, the President will visit Ramappa Temple in Warangal district where she will lay the foundation stones for development of tourism infrastructure at Ramappa Temple and restoration of Kameshwaralaya Temple.

On Thursday, the President will interact with the students and faculty members of G Narayanamma Institute of Technology and Science (for Women) as well as students and staff of BM Malani Nursing College and Suman Junior College of Mahila Dakshata Samithi at Hyderabad. On the same day, she will visit the Statue of Equality at Sriramnagaram, Shamshabad.

On December 30, Murmu will host veer naris and other dignitaries over a lunch at Rashtrapati Nilayam, before returning to Delhi.

It has been a custom since the 1950s' for the President and family members to visit Hyderabad for a brief stay as part of a Southern Sojourn in December. The majestic building, built in 1860 in 90 acres, has all 11 rooms for the Presidential stay.

"For the last two years, however, Hyderabad has not been hosting the Presidential visit due to the Covid-19 pandemic. So, after three years, Murmu will be arriving in Hyderabad," the official said.