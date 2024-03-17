Property dispute between TS, AP resolved

Hyderabad: Long pending property division of the AP Bhavan in New Delhi between Telangana and Andhra Pradesh was resolved. The Union Home Ministry has issued orders allocating 8.24 acres to Telangana and 11.53 acres to Andhra Pradesh. Accordingly, Telangana has been allocated three acres under Sabari Block and 5.24 acres in Pataudi House.

Similarly, Andhra Pradesh has been allotted Godavari block and Swarna Mukhi block in 5.78 acres. This apart, 3.3 acres in Nursing Hostel and 2.39 acres in Pataudi House, State Special Representative at New Delhi, former special representative in the national capital Mallu Ravi said in a statement. Both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh governments have agreed to these allotments. Accordingly, the union Home Ministry had issued orders over the division of properties between the two States, he added.

The ministry held a meeting in New Delhi on March 11 and representatives of both Andhra Pradesh and Telangana had discussed the issue of apportionment of properties of Andhra Pradesh Bhavan.

In terms of value, the total land value of Andhra Pradesh Bhavan was calculated as Rs.9,913 crore. Of these, the value of the land with Andhra Pradesh is now Rs.5, 781 crore while that of the land with Telangana is Rs.4,132 crore.