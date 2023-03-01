Proposal in pipeline to dub Amrabad Tiger Reserve 'eco-sensitive zone'

The District Collector T Vinay Krishna Reddy, on Tuesday, announced that he plans to submit a proposal to the National Board for Wildlife to designate the area surrounding the Amrabad Tiger Reserve forest - Nagarjuna Sagar wildlife division - as an eco-sensitive zone.





Addressing a meeting held at the Collectrate, Reddy clarified that the objective was to establish an eco-sensitive zone within a one-kilometre radius of the Amrabad Tiger Reserve, with the aim of recognising the area as an ecologically important 'sensitive corridor'.





The creation of eco-sensitive zones aims to reduce forest depletion and minimise conflicts between humans and animals, with specific activities that could adversely affect the forest area and its wildlife being prohibited within the zone.





Rambabu, the District Forest Officer, disclosed that a proposal for an eco-sensitive zone had been drafted in August 2012, covering a radius of one kilometre around the Amrabad Tiger Reserve. However, it was not sent to the National Board for Wildlife for various reasons.



