Protests rage in city over attacks on Bangla Hindus
Hyderabad: Massive protests were taken up in various parts of the city, including courts, on Wednesday against the attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh.
The protestors, under the banner Hindu Aikya Vedika, took up rallies in which several other Hindu organisations, NGOs, and local leaders participated, reflecting a unified stand against the persecution of Hindus.
Advocates organised a solidarity demonstration under the Ranga Reddy District Court Bar Association. After the protest, the association decided to send a resolution to the President and Prime Minister asking the government to take the necessary tough decisions to protect Hindus in Bangladesh.
The Telangana High Court advocates too protested by holding the Tricolour and raising slogans against atrocities against Hindus, who are minorities in Bangladesh. Senior advocate K Karunasagar led the protest at the HC. The advocates held a rally from Gate 4 to Gate 6 and carried the banner ‘We condemn the genocide of Hindus in Bangladesh’.
In a protest at Malakpet, BJP leader Madhavilatha Kompella lashed out at the Congress leaders for their silence on the attacks. She said heinous crimes against women were taking place in Bangladesh, as videos from the neighbouring State proves. She questioned the silence of the Congress leaders on the incidents.