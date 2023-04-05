PRRLI project nearing completion: Minister V Srinivas Goud

Mahbubnagar: Excise Minister V Srinivas Goud has claimed that 80 per cent works of Palamuru Ranga Reddy Lift Irrigation project have been completed at Karivena and Udandapur Reservoirs and very soon irrigation waters will be released to the catchment areas under these reservoirs.

While speaking at the ZP meeting, the Minster said that the underground tunnel works have been completed and the remaining canals works are pending. He said the Chief Minister had directed the concerned authorities to complete the remaining 20 per cent works relating to canals by December-end and provide irrigation water to all areas in the district. "Almost 80 per cent of the works of Udandapur and Karivena reservoirs as part of the Palamuru-Ranga Reddy lifting scheme have been completed, the pending canal works will be completed by December-end and soon irrigation water will be provided to the district," said the Minister.

On Tuesday, Srinivas Goud took part as the chief guest at the Zilla Parishad plenary meeting presided over by Zilla Parishad Chairperson Swarna Sudhakar Reddy.

Referring to the past situation before formation of Telangana, the Minister said Mahbubnagar district had various problems like lack of drinking water, power and severe fund crunch for development projects in the district and villages. However, situation has changed since the formation of the State and today each and every doorstep is availing safe drinking water, 24 hours power, adequate funds for taking up various development projects in the district. Because of which the district is witnessing fast pace of development right from villages, to towns to district headquarters and there is a complete change is being observed today in Mahbubnagar.

"The fruits of development are now reaching to each and every village, apart from solving drinking water problems, power problems; the government is now focusing on providing irrigation water to each and every mandal. Drastic changes have been witnessed in education and health sectors in the district. Especially SC, ST, BC hostels and Gurukuls schools have been set up in all the mandals. Apart from launching welfare programmes, the government is equally giving priority to completion of large projects like PRRLI and other irrigation projects in the district," said the Minister.

The Minister disclosed that until now excess floodwater was being filled in Koil Sagar for two months by lifting through Jurala project, but once the PRRLI project is completed, the Koilsagar reservoir will be filled through gravity canal, observed the Minister.

He also said that at Jurala project, very soon a reverse pumping system will be established so that the excess flood water is pumped reverse into the reservoir and provide adequate water for the future needs of the district. The minister said that very soon a forest safari road will be constructed for about 11 kilometers from KCR Eco Park at Appanapally to Fathepur Maisamma Temple through the reserve forest and steps will be taken to develop the temple on similar lines of Sammaka-Saralakka and Peddamma Temple at Jubilee hills in Hyderabad.