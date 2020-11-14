Public negligence may trigger second wave of Covid in Karimnagar

Karimnagar: Negligence of the people in taking precautions to stop spreading of Covid-19 is leading to increase in the cases in Karimnagar district.

According to sources, more than 20,000 cases were registered across the district.

People are not following the warnings issued by health officials and public representatives and many were seen gathering in large numbers at tiffin centres, restaurants, participating in functions, marriage processions without wearing masks and maintaining social distance.

On October 24, the women of Ramnagar of Karimnagar city played Bathukamma without following Covid-19 rules. They did not wear masks and did not maintain social distance. After two weeks, many women including the children, who went along with them, developed coronavirus symptoms. Some of them were tested positive. Many others afraid of the taboo in the society, are not even going for the tests and spreading the disease to others.

Health officials said people have participated in festival celebrations carelessly, also did shopping in the same manner, neglecting Covid rules. People went to their villages in buses because of which the RTC gained more than Rs 1 core income two days before the festivals.

District Medical and Health Officer Dr Sujatha said that many people showed coronavirus symptoms one week after the festivals. Some people suffering from cold, cough and fever were tested positive after testing. She urged the people not to take the symptoms lightly and must visit the nearest hospital immediately and must go for home isolation.

She warned that there is a possibility of second wave of Covid since winter has come. People should wear face masks and must maintain social distance without fail. In some countries, the second wave already started and they even imposed lockdown, she added.