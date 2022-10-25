Pumped up Cong mobilises crowd for Rahul's padayatra

Warangal: The Congress leaders in the erstwhile Warangal district are on a mission to mobilise crowds for the ongoing Bharat Jodo Yatra of Rahul Gandhi. The DCC president of Warangal and Hanumakonda districts Naini Rajender Reddy held a meeting with the party's senior leaders here on Tuesday to discuss crowd mobilizing for Rahul's yatra at Jadcherla on October 29. Reddy said that the in-charges of Assembly segments in the Warangal Lok Sabha constituency limits will take care of logistics for the cadres willing to take part in the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

"Rahul Gandhi's 3,500 km Bharat Jodo Yatra in 150 days is a unique and historic movement in Indian politics. The Yatra that recently entered the Telangana leg had so far drawn a huge response from the people. The Yatra has been infusing a fresh lease of life in Congress. The writing is on the wall for the Narendra Modi-led BJP Government which was working for the benefit of corporate houses," Reddy said. Former minister Konda Surekha, former MP Sircilla Rajaiah, Warangal former mayor Errabelli Swarna, former MLA Donti Madhava Reddy, Dommati Sambaiah, Namindla Srinivas, Gangarapu Amrut Rao, Bompelly Devender Rao and Jagadeeshwar Reddy were among others present.

Elsewhere in Mulugu, Mulugu MLA and AICC Women's wing general secretary Danasari Anasuya alias Seethakka released posters of Bharat Jodo Yatra, appealing Congress cadres of Mulugu district to attend the Yatra at Gachibowli on November 1.

"Rahul's Yatra was aimed at uniting the country against divisive forces that are spreading hatred in the country," Seethakka said, accusing the BJP of playing communal politics for its vested interests. She said that Rahul's Yatra is not just for the Congress but for creating a sense of national integrity. Mulugu DCC president Nallela Kumaraswamy, Gollapally Rajender Goud, Banoth Ravichander, Kambala Ravi and Chand Pasha were among others present.

The leaders in other districts of erstwhile Warangal were also on a similar mission to mobilise crowds for Rahul's Yatra in Telangana.