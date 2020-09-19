Purchase items from street vendors to help them: Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh

Karimnagar: Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS) representatives launched a different kind of programme to support street vendors, who are facing problems due to Covid-19 pandemic, in Karimnagar on Friday.

They distributed pamphlets to the people from court chowrasta to Tower Circle requesting the public to purchase items and other daily requirements from street vendors instead of purchasing them from shopping malls and big corporate outlets.

Speaking on the occasion, BMS district president Nyalakonda Anil Rao said street vendors are the worst hit among all those, who were affected due to coronavirus. 'Due to lockdown, they cannot do business and hence couldn't feed their family. The government didn't come forward to help them,' he stated.

Anil Rao said if people purchase things from big corporate shops, then the profit will go to the company owner. Stating that if they purchase items from a street vendor, then he and his family will have food for that day, he requested people to understand the problems of street vendors and to purchase items from them.

Later, the members took a pledge along with the public that they will purchase items from street vendors to help and support them during their hard times.

BMS representatives Puppala Suresh, Pasula Shravan, Nelamadagu Shankaraiah, Nakka Aruna, Raghuram, Mogilipalem Tirupati, Nagamalla Swamy, M.D. Sultan, Kotte Vijaya and Sabbani Thirupathi were present along with the street vendors.