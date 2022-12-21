Puvvada Ajay Kumar launches KCR Kits

Kothagudem: The State government was laying great emphasis on maternal and childcare and launched a revolutionary KCR nutritional Kits scheme for the well-being of pregnant women, said Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar.

The Minister formally launched the nutritional kits distribution at Maternal and Child Health Centre here in Ramavaram on Wednesday. Speaking at the progaramme, the Minister said the nutritional kits scheme was another wonderful scheme designed by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao.

Ajay Kumar noted that the government has already been giving KCR Kits to lactating mothers and now nutrition kits are being given in nine districts in the State would be a boon for pregnant women. It proved the government's sincerity towards women welfare.

He said that several surveys conducted in Kothagudem district have revealed that there was iron deficiency and anaemia among pregnant women. In the first phase, around 16,000 kits would be distributed in the district to address the problem.The KCR kits scheme was a super hit, KCR nutritional kits have been designed in the same spirit; the pregnant women should use these kits and they were not meant for the family members, Ajay Kumar suggested. He said that the main objective of nutritional kits was to increase hemoglobin percentage by providing proteins, minerals, vitamins and iron, so that women could give birth to healthy children and reduce maternal mortality.

Later in the day, Ajay Kumar held a meeting to review arrangements for Mukkoti Ekadashi celebrations at Bhadradri Temple and for the visit of President Droupadi Murmu to the temple on Dec 28. Proper arrangements should be made to prevent any convenience to devotees, he told the officials. Help desks and parking spaces have to be arranged for the convenience of the devotees along with medical camps, he said.

Tight security arrangements for the President's visit must be made besides accommodation, medical and other arrangements, he added. The district Collector and SP have to supervise the arrangement, the Minister suggested.