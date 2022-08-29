Quality education imparted in gurukuls: MLA Sanjay

Jagtial: On the occasion of Major Dhyan Chand Jayanti, several sports competitions were organised by the Telangana Minority Residential Boys' School here on Monday.

The competitions were inaugurated by MLA Sanjay Kumar and had breakfast with the students. Speaking on the occasion he said that Telangana is the only state in the country which has established Gurukul Schools for BC, SC/ST and minority students and provides quality education besides quality food accommodation unlike anywhere else in the country.

He said that two lakh Muslim minority students are being provided quality education in the State.

Dr. Sanjay Kumar expressed satisfaction at food facilities and said the students were getting better quality food than the poor middle class families. The government was spending over one lakh rupees on each student.

Principal Rajender, Minority Party Town President Abdul Qader Mujahid, Town Party Vice Presidents Dumala Raj Kumar, Kusru Hazari, Itemadh, Kamal, Javed, Patwari Mujahid, Ghaus, Nahid, Mohan, Gangadhar, School PETs, Wardens, Teachers, Officials and others participated in this programme.