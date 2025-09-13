Live
Rachakonda SHE Teams apprehend over 200 men for harassing women
Hyderabad: The Rachakonda SHE Teams apprehended over 214 individuals, including 120 minors, for harassing women at various public places across the Commissionerate between August 16 and 31. Criminal and petty cases were registered against the offenders, who were also made to attend mandatory counselling sessions.
According to police, SHE Teams are actively patrolling public areas such as bus stands, railway stations, metro stations, schools, and colleges in plainclothes. They are conducting undercover operations to apprehend those who harass and stalk girls and women, gathering evidence to present in court.
Rachakonda Commissioner G Sudheer Babu said, “Those caught attended mandatory counselling sessions conducted by trained counsellors and professional psychologists at the Police Commissioner’s camp office in L B Nagar.”
DCP of the Women Safety Wing T Usharani confirmed that the teams received 228 complaints. Of the total, 39 were harassed over the phone, 86 were harassed through social media apps, and 103 were directly harassed. Out of these, 5 were criminal cases, 98 were filed as petty cases, and 113 were given counselling.
In a specific decoy operation on metro trains, the SHE Teams caught 9 men travelling in the women’s compartment and fined them through the metro station officials. The teams also responded to a nuisance at the Tukkuguda bus stand, where they detained youths and registered a case against them.