Rahul Gandhi, along with CM Revanth participates in Jana jatara sabha

The Congress party PM Candidate Rahul Gandhi along with Telangana CM Revanth Reddy, ministers Mallu Batti Vikramarka, Jupally Krishna Rao,AICC incharge Deepa das Munshi were participated in Jana Jatara sabha at Yerravalli Chow Rasta of Jogulamba Gadwal district.

On this occasion the Telangana deputy CM Batti Vikramarka has stated that, the Central Government under the leadership of Narendra Modi is working for the welfare of crony capitals like Adani,and Ambani and they trying to abolish the Constitution and we are trying to protect the constitution under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi who had made a walkathon from Kashmir to Kanyakumari for the welfare of poor,SC, St,and minorities and down trodden people.

The BRS party did give a single drop of water additionally during its tenure years tenure for the palamur people the Jurala, Srisailam, Nettempadu, Kalwakurthy projects have been started in the Congress era .The BRS party completely robed the Telangana state which was formed on the basis of Water,funds, and jobs.So we have to teach a lesson to BRS.

Addressing the public CM Revanth Reddy has stated that,we have to win dr.Mallu Ravi with 1 lakh majority, who was promised by the AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge,and Sonia Gandhi.



The Nadigadda people are very firm with their word if they promised any body.Rahul has came here to take your promise that we should win mallu Ravi with a huge majority.

He also alleged that the Banglow people are always play dramma to cheat the public,they act like rivals in the day time,and meet at night time.It has been proved in the Assembly elections.How they played the game to defeat congress Candidate ,I know all of you came here to end the bangalow politics and hoist the Congress tricolour flag in Gadwal.

We have an opportunity to rule Telangana state from our district after 70 years.we can complete the pending projects like Kalwakurthy, Nettempadu, Tummilla,and National Status to Palamooru Ranga Reddy ,we will also complete the four laner road from Yerravalli to Raichur.

The banglow people are trying to kill the Congress party in Nadigadda region which made Arunamma as a zp chairman an MLA and minister.The Banglow people have earned hundreds, thousands of crores during the Congress period so we should teach them a lesson with your vote.We have been implementing 5 guarantees out of six guarantees within 5 months of our rule.KCR is saying that the 6 guarantees are not implemented if you want to check, you should wear a saree and travel in RTC bus if any conducter asked you for ticket then we will agree that the 6 guarantees are not implemented.I here by promise you taking oath on Jogulamba Mata to deposit Raitu bharosa amount within 9th of this month,and 2 lakh rupees loan waiver within 15 th August.We had won the semi finals by defeating KCR in the state ,and final match yet to be completed by defeating Modi in central.The central government has given nothing to Telangana,if we asked for bayyaram steel factory but the BJP has given an egg of a donkey,we asked for railway coaches factory they give us the same egg,we asked for the National Status for the Palamur Ranga Reddy project they give us the same egg. So we should win Mallu Ravi with one lakh vote majority.

Later The Congress party PM Candidate Rahul Gandhi has stated that the BJP government is willing to abolish the Constitution and we are trying to Save it.If the women,poor,and down trodden have got something that was given by the constitution only.If you have any facilities like reservation,and rights from the constitution only .There are 50 percent of Back ward classes,15 percent Dalits,15 percent minorties,8 percent tribals are there in India and all these people are being protected by this constitution which was given by Gandhi, Ambedkar and other great leaders.

The BJP is trying to abolish the Constitution.BJP is working for only two , three percent people,Modi had waived 16 lakhs crores of 22 crony capitals like Adani and Ambani,but they are least bothered about the poor farmers and they will not waive the farmers loan .The Telangana state government under Revanth Reddy has done many things like 30 thousand jobs for un employed 10 lakh free insurance,500 rupees gass cyllender,free Bus travel for women,200 units of free electricity,We will initiate cast census in Telangana first to scan how much prosper the people are,the people will be learnt how much they have the share of National wealth after we form the government in Delhi.We should find out that how much stake holders are there in the national wealth from Dalits, minorities,and backward classes.Now India is facing many problems like un employment, inflation, and other many problems but no media will cover this because there is no representation of Dalits, minorities,and adivasi in media sector.

The BJP wants to stop the reservations which are given by the constitution.The BJP leaders always asks for the removal of the reservations.Now the cap is fixed at 50 percent of reservations we should remove the cap and will give more than 50 percent of reservations.The EGS labourers are getting only 250 rupees per day we should give them 400 rupees,we will double the pention for women,we will provide 8500 rupees for a woman for month and one lakh rupees for a year who work 16 hours per a day.

No other government has taken a decision of the scheme like this not only in India but also in the world.If Modi wants to make 22 families millonairs and we will make crores of poor families in to millionaire .For this we will provide employment for un employed graduates and diploma holders first and crores of un employed will be benefited from this scheme.They will get employment from the public and private sectors,one lakh rupees will be deposited in every graduate for one year placement 8500 rupees for month by this the India will get a trained work force which will be helpful to develop India.

And Narendra Modi will never waived farmers loans who is busy with waiving the loans of crony capitals.And we will provide minimum suport price to farmers products.I had walked four thousand kilometres from Kashmir to Kanyakumari,The BJP is spreading the hate ,and we are opened a shop of love in hatred market.Nothig will be achieved with hatred,but we can achieve everything with love.So please bless Mallu Ravi with a huge majority.