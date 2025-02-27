Rahul Gandhi Assures Political & Economic Empowerment for Sagara Community in Key Meeting with Salt Makers Federation

Gawal: Rahul Gandhi assures fair opportunities for Sagaras in upcoming elections

Telangana Sagara Association State President Uppari Shekhar Sagara submits a petition along with Salt makers Federation.

In the national capital, New Delhi, members of the Salt Makers Federation met with Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha and National General Secretary of the Congress Party.** The meeting lasted for about an hour and ten minutes, during which representatives from different states discussed the socio-economic, educational, employment, and political conditions of the Sagara (Uppara) community, also known by different names across various regions.

Key Highlights of the Meeting

Under the leadership of All India Salt Makers Federation Joint Secretary Omprakash Mahato, 11 representatives from different states participated in the meeting. They deliberated on the challenges faced by the Sagara community in different sectors and urged Rahul Gandhi to take necessary steps to address these issues.

Rahul Gandhi assured them that he would bring their concerns to the attention of the central government and, if necessary, raise them in Parliament. He also promised that the Congress Party would ensure fair political representation for Sagaras in all upcoming elections.

Demands Presented by Telangana Sagara Association...

During the discussion, Uppari Shekhar Sagara, the State President of Telangana Sagara Association, submitted a memorandum to Rahul Gandhi, outlining the key demands of the community:

1. Reclassification of Sagaras in Telangana

The association demanded that Sagaras to be moved from the BC 'D' category to BC 'A' category to ensure better representation and benefits.

2. Formation of a Corporation & Fund Allocation...

The federation urged for the conversion of the Salt Makers Federation into a full-fledged corporation with dedicated funds to support the upliftment of the community.

3. Amendment to GO 59...

The request was made to amend Government Order (GO) 59 to increase reservation quotas for Sagaras in government contract works.

4. Appointment of a Sagara Representative as Welfare Board Chairman...

The Telangana Sagara Association demanded that a member from the community be appointed as the chairman of the Labor Welfare Board to ensure better policymaking for Sagara workers.

Rahul Gandhi’s Response...

Rahul Gandhi responded positively to the demands and assured the representatives that he would recommend these issues to Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy for further action. He acknowledged the historical significance of the Sagara (Uppara) community, often referred to as the descendants of Bhagiratha, and emphasized their contributions to salt-making and other professions across India.

Political Significance of the Meeting...

This meeting is seen as a strategic move by the Congress Party to strengthen its support among Backward Classes (BCs), especially in states where the Sagara community has a significant population. With upcoming elections in several states and the growing demand for BC representation in politics, Rahul Gandhi’s assurance of fair opportunities for Sagaras in the Congress Party could have long-term political implications.

The Congress Party is looking to mobilize BC communities in states like Telangana, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Odisha, where the Sagara (Uppara) community has a strong presence. By addressing their demands, Congress aims to counter the BJP and regional parties, which also claim to represent BC interests.

Conclusion...

The Salt Makers Federation’s meeting with Rahul Gandhi marks an important step in bringing the issues of the Sagara community to the national level. With promises of political opportunities and legislative amendments, the Congress Party is signaling its commitment to empowering BC communities. The real impact of these assurances, however, will depend on how effectively they are implemented at the state and national levels.

If Rahul Gandhi and the Congress leadership follow through on their promises, the party could strengthen its BC vote bank in the upcoming elections. However, the response from the Telangana government and other state governments will be crucial in determining whether these demands lead to real change.