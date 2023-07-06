Rahul Gandhi gives key responsibilities to Bhatti for Telangana

Hyderabad: After the resounding victory in the Karnataka elections, the national leadership of the Congress has focused on Telangana. It wants to take advantage of the vacuum created in the BJP by the changes in the leadership in the State. In this regard, it seems that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has directly entered the field and focused on the State.

Rahul Gandhi, who attended the closing meeting of CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka People's March in Khammam, targeted the BJP and BRS and made sharp criticisms. In this order, it seems that Rahul has handed over key responsibilities to Bhatti, who is responsible for the party's enthusiasm in the State through the People's March Padayatra. After the Khammam Sabha, Rahul left for Gannavaram by car and took Bhatti along with him.

At that time, they inquired about the situation in the party in the State and discussed the coordination of the leaders. There is a discussion in the party that Rahul has sought Bhatti's opinion on the election manifesto and candidate selection. Last minute finalisation of tickets has hurt the party in the last two elections.

This time it was decided to finalise the candidates early. For this, party sources say that Rahul Gandhi will take a decision through the report given by Bhatti by collating the things learned by Bhatti through the padayatra along with the surveys. TPCC president Revanth Reddy has also announced so far that he will take the feedback received during the Bhatti Padayatra in the Congress election manifesto.