Rahul Gandhi to campaign in Telangana today, to address in Nagarkurnool

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to visit Telangana on Sunday as part of his election campaign. He will be participating in public meetings in two locations and delivering speeches to the people. Rahul Gandhi is expected to arrive in Nirmal at 11 am, followed by a public meeting at Erravalli in the Alampur constituency at 4 pm. During these meetings, he will be highlighting the failures of the NDA regime and explaining the Congress party's Panch Nyay and Pacchis guarantees to the electorate.

Accompanying Rahul Gandhi during these events will be Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, who will also be addressing the crowds alongside the Congress leader. The main focus of the campaign is to support Nagar Kurnool MP candidate Mallu Ravi. The rally will kick off at Beechpally at 4 pm, with a public fair planned at Erravalli square at 4:30 pm. A robust security presence has been arranged for Rahul Gandhi's visit, with a thousand policemen deployed to ensure the safety of everyone involved.

In addition, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy's visit to the district has been finalized, with plans for him to participate in a Janajatara public meeting in Asifabad district center as part of the campaign. His arrival in the district will be by helicopter from Hyderabad, with a meeting hall prepared near Premala Garden in Asifabad town. During the public meeting, CM Revanth Reddy will speak on behalf of Atram Sugunakka, the MP candidate of the Adilabad Congress party. The stage is set for a day of political campaigning and engagement in Telangana.