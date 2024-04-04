Live
- Bharatanatyam Maestro Enthrals Audience
- Karimnagar: 90% discount earns civic bodies record property tax
- Google Search’s ‘more about this page’ feature now available in Hindi
- Women taking the lead in the world of finance: Survey
- Special module to prepare kids for formal education
- Mahabubnagar: Collectorate staff set up Ambali centre
- Essential skills for success in a rapidly changing world
- Mahesh Babu's "Kurchi Madatha Petti" Song Rocks NBA Halftime in the US
- Virat Kohli is the face of Asian Paints’ new launch
- New govt’s task for 100 days
Just In
Raids by Excise officials in Thudukurthy Village
Highlights
Nagarkurnool: Excise officials raided Tudukurthy village of Nagar Kurnool mandal. In these raids, 23.7 liters of liquor was seized and a case was...
Nagarkurnool: Excise officials raided Tudukurthy village of Nagar Kurnool mandal. In these raids, 23.7 liters of liquor was seized and a case was registered against one person and arrested.
Officials have seized a belt shop selling illegal liquor. On this occasion, they said that strict action will be taken against such people who should not operate illegal belt shops and also should not sell alcohol.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS