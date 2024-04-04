  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

Raids by Excise officials in Thudukurthy Village

Raids by Excise officials in Thudukurthy Village
x
Highlights

Nagarkurnool: Excise officials raided Tudukurthy village of Nagar Kurnool mandal. In these raids, 23.7 liters of liquor was seized and a case was...

Nagarkurnool: Excise officials raided Tudukurthy village of Nagar Kurnool mandal. In these raids, 23.7 liters of liquor was seized and a case was registered against one person and arrested.

Officials have seized a belt shop selling illegal liquor. On this occasion, they said that strict action will be taken against such people who should not operate illegal belt shops and also should not sell alcohol.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X