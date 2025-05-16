Rains likely across Telangana for four days

Hyderabad: Moderate rains are likely across Telangana for the next four days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast.

Heavy to very heavy rains are likely at isolated places on Friday and Saturday under the impact of upper air cyclonic circulation.

For Hyderabad and neighbourhood, the IMD has forecast light to moderate rain or thundershowers accompanied by gusty winds(40-50 kmph) for the next two days.

Hyderabad and its surroundings, and other parts of Telangana, received light to moderate rains on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday. The overnight rains brought down temperatures, providing relief from the heat.

According to the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS), Langar Houz in Hyderabad received maximum rainfall of 58 mm, followed by Rajendranagar, which received 57.3 mm.

The Setwin Training Centre in Bahadurpura received 46 mm of rainfall, the Kishanbagh Government High School, Bahadurpura received 43 mm of rainfall, Gayatri Nagar in Quthbullapur received 41.5 mm, Shaikpet received 34.5 mm, and South Hastinapuram, LB Nagar received 31.3 mm.

IMD forecast says heavy rains accompanied with thunderstorm, lightning, and gusty winds (50-60 kmph) very likely to occur at isolated places in Nirmal, Nizamabad, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Medak, Kamareddy, Mahabubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Wanaparthy, Narayanpet, and Jogulamba Gadwal districts.

The IMD has issued an orange alert for Jagtial, Rajanna Sirsilla, Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Rangareddy, Hyderabad, and Medchal Malkajigiri districts.

Yellow alert has been issued for Adilabad, KomaramBheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Mahabubabad, Warangal, Hanamkonda, Jangaon, Siddipet, Yadadri Bhuvangiri, Jayashankar Bhupalapally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Nalgonda, and Suryapet districts.

According to the IMD, the southwest monsoon has further advanced into some parts of southeast Arabian Sea, Maldives & Comorin area, and some more parts of south Bay of Bengal, Andaman Islands, and Andaman Sea.

Conditions are favourable for its further advance of southwest monsoon over some more parts of south Arabian Sea, Maldives & Comorin area, south Bay of Bengal, remaining parts of Andaman Islands and Andaman Sea, and some parts of central Bay of Bengal during next 3-4 days.

The Southwest monsoon is expected to reach the Kerala coast by the end of the month, coming four days earlier than anticipated.