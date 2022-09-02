Raja Singh's wife seeks more time to reply to BJP's show cause notice to MLA

Hyderabad: BJP Goshamahal MLA Raja Singh's wife T Usha Bai has requested the party high command to give more time for the MLA to reply to the show cause notice.

It is to be noted here that the party has suspended MLA Raja Singh following his offensive remarks made on a social media against a religion. A show cause notice was issued to the MLA asking him to explain within 10 days as why he should not be expelled from the party.

The police had arrested the MLA after his post went viral and protests broke out in Hyderabad. He was produced in Nampally court and was remanded to judicial custody and police shifted him to Cherlapally jail.

PD Act was also invoked against him for instigating protests with his controversial statements.

As many as 101 cases were registered against MLA Raja Singh since 2004, which include 18 religious related cases. This is the first time that a PD Act was filed against the MLA in both the Telugu States.