Rajasekhar Reinstated as Aija Municipal Engineer After Suspension Revoked

Gadwal: Rajasekhar, who has been serving as the Municipal Assistant Engineer (MAE) in the Aija Municipality of Jogulamba Gadwal district, has been reinstated into his official duties. He was previously suspended on May 20 for alleged negligence in the execution of his duties.

However, after a thorough review of the explanation and supporting documentation submitted by Mr. Rajasekhar, the District Collector and District Magistrate, Mr. B.M. Santosh, IAS, issued orders on June 20 revoking the suspension. The reinstatement has been made in accordance with the provisions of the Telangana Civil Services Rules, 1991.

The official order clearly states that Mr. Rajasekhar should immediately rejoin duty and perform his responsibilities with sincerity and commitment. It was also mentioned that the period of suspension would be treated as leave.

Following this development, Mr. Rajasekhar is set to resume his responsibilities at the Aija Municipality. Local officials have expressed optimism that the reinstatement of the Assistant Engineer will lead to a renewed momentum in development works within the municipal limits. They believe this administrative continuity will contribute positively to the ongoing civic and infrastructure projects in the region.