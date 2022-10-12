Rajgopal's greed only cause for bypoll: Minister Jagadish Reddy

Munugodu: Energy Minister Jagadish Reddy has claimed that Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy joined the BJP only for his personal benefits and contracts, pledging the self-respect of people of Munugodu before BJP.

During the election campaign at Velmakanne on Wednesday, the minister reminded the people that the credit of addressing the decades old issue of fluoride would go to CM KCR only. He alleged that the Centre was discriminating against Telangana and was planning to fix meters to agriculture motors. This was to affect the 24-hour free power supply to farmers being provided by the TRS government.

He urged the people of Munugodu to support TRS candidate Kusukuntla Prabhakar Reddy for speedy and all-round development of the constituency.

The minister noted that there was an overwhelming response to the TRS overdrive in reaching out to voters, explain various achievements of the KCR government versus the anti-people policies and programmes of the Central government. Its leaders and ministers were fanning out to nook and corner, explaining to the voters how the bypoll was being forced on them due to Rajgopal's business agenda , he asserted.

TRS election in-charge Takkalapalli Ravindar Rao, MLAs Kancharla Bhupal Reddy, Challa Dharma Reddy, CPM leader Tummala Veera Reddy, CPI leader Nelikanti Satyam and others participated in the roadshow organized in the villages.