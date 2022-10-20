Rajiv Gandhi Sadbhavana Yatra Commemoration Day held at Charminar

Hyderabad: Rajiv Gandhi Sadbhavana Yatra Commemoration Committee on Wednesday celebrated 32nd Rajiv Gandhi Sadbhavana Yatra Commemoration Day at historic Charminar in Hyderabad.

On the occasion, Rohit Choudhary, AICC Secretary, hoisted the Congress party flag at Rajiv Gandhi Sadbhavana pole and offered floral tributes to the portrait of late Rajiv Gandhi. Late Rajiv Gandhi hoisted the party flag at Charminar on this day in the year 1990 and commenced his Sadbhavana Yatra in the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad.

This year, R Surender Reddy, veteran Congress leader and former MP was honoured with Sadhbhavana Award on the occasion. Speaking on the occasion, Surender Reddy informed about his association with Rajiv Gandhi and praised the personality of Rajiv Gandhi, who took many initiatives for the development of the country.

Rohith Choudhury, AICC secretary, said Bharath Jodo yatra of Rahul Gandhi is similar to Sadbhavana yatra of Rajiv Gandhi and it is meant for bringing unity among the people. He appealed to the people to make Bharath Jodo yatra a grand success in the larger interests of the country.

Jeevan Reddy, MLC, R Damodar Reddy, former minister, Balram Naik, former Union Minister, V Hanumanth Rao, former TPCC president Kodanda Reddy, vice chairman-Kisaan Cell, AICC, Marri Shashidhar Reddy, former Minister, Vishnuvardhan Reddy, Anjan Kumar Yadav, former MP, Kamalakar Rao, former MLC, Shyam Mohan were present on the occasion.