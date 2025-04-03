Ramadan serves as a Powerful Bridge of Communal Harmony, Khalid Naveed, President of Youth Welfare Organisation, Mahbubnagar

Mahbubnagar: Referring to the recently concluded holy month of Muslim festival of Ramadan, Khalid Naveed, President of the Youth Welfare Organisation in Mahbubnagar, has called the festival as a unique one that serves as a powerful bridge of communal harmony, emphasizing its role in promoting peaceful coexistence and celebrating shared cultural heritage. Speaking to The Hans India recently on the occasion of Eid, Naveed reflected on the profound teachings of Ramadan, highlighting the unity it fosters across diverse communities.

According to Naveed, Ramadan, the holiest month in Islam, is not just a time of fasting and prayers, but also a period that beautifully embodies the values of communal harmony, empathy, and mutual respect. "As millions of Muslims around the world observe this sacred month, the spirit of togetherness transcends religious and cultural boundaries, creating an atmosphere of unity," he said.

Naveed further explained that Ramadan is primarily a time for self-discipline, devotion, and spiritual growth. The act of fasting from dawn to dusk fosters empathy for the less fortunate, reinforcing the values of charity and generosity. "Sharing Iftar with family, neighbors, and even strangers strengthens social bonds and fosters an environment of inclusivity and warmth," he added.

Highlighting the significance of zakat (charity), Naveed pointed out that during Ramadan, people contribute to the well-being of those in need, regardless of religious affiliations. This shared responsibility towards the less fortunate reinforces the notion that humanity is above all divisions, further promoting social solidarity.

Ramadan, he said, serves as a bridge for communal harmony, with individuals from various religious communities coming together in acts of kindness. "Many non-Muslim friends, colleagues, and neighbors join their Muslim counterparts in fasting for a day or attending Iftar feasts as a gesture of solidarity. These acts break down prejudices and promote peaceful coexistence," Naveed explained.

In India, for instance, Iftar gatherings often see people from different faiths uniting to share meals. Temples, gurdwaras, and churches organizing Iftar for their Muslim counterparts exemplify the country’s rich cultural heritage, Naveed noted.

Beyond its religious significance, Ramadan is deeply tied to cultural traditions. The special dishes, prayers, and festive markets that mark the month reflect a heritage passed down through generations. From the bustling streets of Old Delhi and Hyderabad to the Ramadan bazaars in Cairo and Istanbul, cities become vibrant cultural hubs during this time.

The essence of Ramadan, Naveed emphasized, lies in its message of peace, patience, and gratitude. "It teaches us to rise above differences and embrace the commonalities that unite humanity," he said. "In an era where divisions often dominate, Ramadan reminds us that peaceful coexistence is not just possible but essential."

As the crescent moon marks the beginning of another blessed Ramadan, Naveed called on both Muslims and non-Muslims to embrace the true spirit of communal harmony and work toward a world where peace, unity, and understanding triumph over division.