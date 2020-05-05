Ramagundam: MLA Korukanti Chandar Patel keeps his promise to migrant workers

Ramagundam: MLA Korukanti Chandar Patel kept his promise to the migrant workers and arranged two vehicles for transporting them to their native places.

It should be reminded here that the MLA had assured the labourers working in NTPC and RFCL, who staged dharna two days ago, of making arrangements for sending them back to their native places.

After the Central government ordered to send migrant workers to their native places, the workers requested the officials and later staged dharna.

Then the MLA promised them to fulfil their demand. Speaking on the occasion, MLA Chandar Patel said that around 5,000 migrant workers belonging to Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand and Maharashtra are working in NTPC and RFCL.

The migrant workers thanked MLA Chandar Patel for making arrangements to send them back to their homes.

City Mayor Dr B Anil Kumar, Deputy Mayor N Abhishek Rao, Peddapalli DCP Ravinder, Godavarikhani ACP Umendar and CIs Karunakar and Ramesh, corporators NV Ramana Reddy and K Srinivas were present along with others.

However, neither he, nor the police officials present seem to be oblivious of the social distancing norm.