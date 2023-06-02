Ramagundam: RFCL produces 11,7562 MT urea in May

Ramagundam: Ramagundam Fertilizers and Chemicals Limited produced 11,7561.96 metric tonnes of neem-coated urea in May and supplied the same to different States, informed the State-run company in a press release on Thursday.

RFCL supplied 44,701.38 metric tonnes to Telangana, 7,975.62 metric tonnes to Andhra Pradesh, 2,2408.47 metric tons to Karnataka, 20,194.38 metric tons to Maharashtra, 16,641.36 metric tonnes to Chhattisgarh, and 5,640.75 metric tonnes to Tamil Nadu State . RFCL CEO congratulated the workers, employees and officers who played a vital role in achieving full production capacity of the company and produced 117561.96 metric tones urea in the month of May.

He also expressed special thanks to the State and district administrations and the Union Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers for supporting the organisation.