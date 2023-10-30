Ramalingeswara temple celebrates second anniversary

Mahbubnagar: Perur village in the Kaukuntla mandal in Devarkadra constituency witnessed a magnificent celebration on Sunday, marking the second anniversary of the Sri Ramalingeswara Swamy Temple’s establishment in 2021. The temple has become a focal point for devotees from Perur and the surrounding villages who come together annually to honor their deity.

This year’s commemoration featured an array of rituals on the first day, including Ganapathi Puja, Rudra Homam, and Agnigunda Pravesham. The day commenced with the sacred Ganga Sekarana performed by learned Veerashaiva Agama Pandits, including the esteemed Birudankitulu Kanmanur Suresh Swami, Nataraj Swami, Jagadeesh Swami, and Anil Swami. The early morning rituals included Sri Lakshmi Ganapathi Puja, Punyahavachanam, Panchamrutha Sahita Ekavara Rudraabhishekam, Sri Lakshmi Ganapathi Homam, Rudra Homam, and Maha Mrityunjaya Homam.

Devasthanam committee members, village elders, and a group of devoted Shiva swamis worked diligently to ensure the event’s success. In the evening, the Sri Veerabhadra Swamy Ceremony Seva and Agnigundam rituals captivated the devotees, drawing a large crowd from the village who offered their heartfelt prayers.

The temple continues to be a source of spiritual solace for the community.