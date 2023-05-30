Ramannapet: Congress, BJP have no right to conduct Telangana decennial fete said G Jagadish Reddy

Ramannapet ( Yadadri- Bhongir) : Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy said that both the Congress and BJP has no right to conduct Telangana decennial celebrations as they both sided with Andhra during the separate statehood movement.

He said that it is ironic that Revanth Reddy, who was in TDP and sided with the Andhra leaders during the Telangana movement, is now talking about State’s decennial celebrations.

Jagadish was speaking after laying the foundation stone for the road widening works to be taken up at a cost of Rs 9 crore in Ramannapet of Nakrekal constituency.

Chairman of Bhonagiri Yadadri Zilla Praja Parishad Aliminati Sandeep Reddy, Rajya Sabha member Badugula Lingaiah Yadav, local Z PTC, M.P.P and others participated in this programme which was chaired by local legislator Chirumurthi Lingaiah.

He said that it is ironic that the State BJP leaders are announcing that they will conduct celebrations separately while Narendra Modi’s government at the Centre is spewing venom on Telangana.

He reminded that BJP government at the Centre merged the seven mandals of Telangana with Andhra with a single signature soon after coming to power.

He criticised that merging Telangana’s seven mandals in Andhra, is part of the conspiracy to inherit Seeleru, which has a 500 megawatt power generation center to Andhra.

He remembered the remarks of Modi on formation of Telangana as killing the mother and keeping the child alive are still echoing in the ears of the people of Telangana.

Minister Jagdish Reddy fired salvo on the BJP saying that after killing such a child, BJP leaders here are announcing that they will do the Telangana formation decennial celebrations separately.